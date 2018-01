A shocking video has emerged showing a lion and tiger violently attacking a horse at a circus in China. Shocked, trainers used whips and tried to scare them away. The incident happened during rehearsal in northern China.The video clip shows a tiger jumps on a white horse while a lion is biting the horse's legs. Meanwhile, workers can be seen beating the two wild animals in an attempt to free the horse.As per reports, the horse has survived and sustained minor injuries.Video courtesy: fun maza/YouTube