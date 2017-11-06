 SHOCKING VIDEO: Panchayat makes woman ‘spit & lick’ in Muzaffarpur to settle rent dispute
  • SHOCKING VIDEO: Panchayat makes woman ‘spit & lick’ in Muzaffarpur to settle rent dispute

SHOCKING VIDEO: Panchayat makes woman ‘spit & lick’ in Muzaffarpur to settle rent dispute

Updated: 06 Nov 2017 08:50 PM
SHOCKING VIDEO: Panchayat makes woman ‘spit & lick’ in Muzaffarpur to settle rent dispute
Muzaffarpur, Bihar: In yet another shameful incident, a woman was made to spit and lick her own saliva by gram panchayat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Sunday.

38-ytear-old Bishunpur panchayat samiti member Dulari Devi, and her husband Ram Bachan Sahni filed a complaint in this regard at Panapur police outpost in Meenapur block, which is some 55 kms from Muzaffarpur on Monday.

The matter came to light when someone recorded a video of the incident and shared the same on social media.

As per reports, the woman had gone to the panchayat to settle a rent dispute matter.

Meanwhile, Panapur police outpost in-charge Shartughan Das registered a case and informed senior officers about the matter.

This isn’t the first time panchayat has stopped this low to ‘deliver justice’. Recently, similar video of an old man made rounds on social media, where he was made to spit and lick as well.

WATCH VIDEO: (Courtesy: ANI)

