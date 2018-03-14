 Shocking Video! Angry Bull Tosses Woman In Air
Shocking Video! Angry Bull Tosses Woman In Air

The stray beast scooped her up by the horns and tossed her several feet off the ground

Shocking Video! Angry Bull Tosses Woman In Air

Image grab: Meranews Office/ YouTube

Bharuch: A terrifying moment was caught on CCTV camera when an unsuspecting woman was thrown in the air after being attacked by a giant bull.

The woman was walking on the street when the stray beast scooped her up by the horns and tossed her several feet off the ground.


In the video, one can see that before tossing the woman in the air, the bull also rams into a man on a scooter.

The 24-second viral video of the shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera and is now doing rounds on social media sites

As per reports, the incident took place at a market in Bharuch in Gujarat.

