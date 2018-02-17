 SHOCKING: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abuses officer in Bareilly
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • SHOCKING: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abuses officer in Bareilly

SHOCKING: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abuses officer in Bareilly

The incident took place after someone made a complaint against the official and accused him of indulging in ‘corruption’.

By: || Updated: 17 Feb 2018 09:02 AM
SHOCKING: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abuses officer in Bareilly

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, Union Women and Child development Minister Maneka Gandhi while addressing a public meeting on Friday abused an official and made fun of his weight after someone complained against him.

The incident took place after someone made a complaint against the official and accused him of indulging in ‘corruption’.

This angered Maneka, who called said you are getting fat like a ‘haraamzaada’.

The most shocking part about the incident was that she abused the officer in front of everyone and humiliated him.

Considering the fact that she holds such a senior position and is a leader; she is supposed to set examples and lead. Being abusive and humiliating an official in public sets bad examples.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bastar: Woman donates son's body, no money for last rites

trending now

VIDEO
IndVsSA: India wins last ODI against SA and series ...
VIDEO
PNB Scam: HUGE REVELATION: Nirav Modi's grandparents used to ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Actor, wife officially divorced by mutual consent ...