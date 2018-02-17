SHOCKING: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi abuses officer in Bareilly

The incident took place after someone made a complaint against the official and accused him of indulging in ‘corruption’.
This angered Maneka, who called said you are getting fat like a ‘haraamzaada’.
The most shocking part about the incident was that she abused the officer in front of everyone and humiliated him.
Considering the fact that she holds such a senior position and is a leader; she is supposed to set examples and lead. Being abusive and humiliating an official in public sets bad examples.
First Published: 17 Feb 2018 09:01 AM