SHOCKING: RTI Petitioner Reveals Many Police Stations In Gurugram Do Not Have Ladies Toilets

A reply to an RTI petitioner has stated that police stations in Sector 14, New Colony, Bajghera, Sector 50, Sohna and Kherki Daula do not have ladies toilets, reported news agency ANI.RTI reply has also stated police stations in Rajendra Park, Sector 14, Shivaji Nagar, New Colony, Udyog Vihar, Bajghera, Sector 10, Sector 18, Sector 9A, Sector 50, Metro, Sec 53, Sushant Lok, IMT Manesar, Sohna, Badshahpur, Kherki Daula, Bhondsi don't have ladies lock up.Interestingly, Swachh Bharat Mission run by the Government of India aims to achieve an Open-Defecation Free (ODF) India by 2 October 2019, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, by constructing 12 million toilets in rural India at a projected cost of Rs 1.96 lakh crore.But the larger question remains unanswered that how can all this be done when government buildings like police-stations themselves are not having toilets for both men and women.