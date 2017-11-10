SHOCKING: Ghaziabad builder shot dead inside office

A builder was today shot dead allegedly by four bike-borne assailants outside his office in Shalimar Garden area of Sahibabad in what the city police said appeared to be a fallout of property-related dispute.This evening the four helmet-wearing men arrived at builder S P Singh's office which is located near a shopping mall, barged in and opened indiscriminate fire, police said. The assailants soon fled the spot, leaving Singh wounded who was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but could not be saved, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.Tomar said preliminary probe revealed that the builder had some land dispute. Earlier, on October 27 also four unidentified men had opened fire at his office where guard Satish suffered injuries and had to be hospitalised. Singh had demanded police security in the wake of the attack, Tomar said.Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh suspended the Shalimar Garden police post in-charge Parvinder Chauhan after today's incident.Also an inquiry was, launched against the then station house officer (SHO) of the police post concerned – Sudhir Tyagi -- for not paying attention to the builder's request for security, the officer added.