SHOCKING: Couple beheads 3-month-old baby to ‘ward off evil spirits’

Hyderabad: A couple from Hyderabad was arrested for a heinous crime committed on the outskirts of the city. A 40-year-old cab driver Kerukonda Rajasekhar and his wife, K Srilatha (35), beheaded a three-month-old girl on the night of ‘blue blood moon’, January 31st.

The girl child was reportedly abducted by Rajasekhar at night while she was sound asleep besides her parents in Bhoiguda’s area.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner M M Bhagwat said ”Around 2 am, Rajashekar beheaded the girl child, threw the torso and his knife into the river, and waited for about half an hour for the bleeding to stop. He then returned home with the severed head in a polythene bag”.

Rajasekhar believed in black magic and was extremely superstitious. His wife has been ill for the past 4 years. They had been taking advices from sorcerers and magicians on how to improve her health. The couple met an enchanter in a tribal festival held in Warangal district two years ago. He told them to perform ‘human sacrifice’ on a girl child to eliminate spirits surrounding Srilatha.

When confronted by the police, Rajasekhar confessed that he performed a “kshudra pooja” on the advice of a tantric for improving his wife's health. After the ritual was completed Rajashekar kept the severed head on the terrace so that the moonlight and morning rays fall on it, just like tantric had advised.

In the morning, Rajashekar continued with his daily routine to avoid suspicion. But on Feb 1st, around 11 AM, the head of the infant was found on the terrace by Bala Lakshmi, Rajashekhar’s mother-in-law.

The crime came to light when the neighbours notified the police who started the investigation and suspected Rajasekhar of committing the crime. Initially he denied being a part of this murder.

During the investigation police recovered a knife, feeding and a few artefacts used in black magic rituals. When confronted, Srithala confessed to beheading the infant with her husband. Rajasekhar with his wife will be presented at the court today.