 Shocking! cop drags an old man out of temple in Karnataka
Shocking! cop drags an old man out of temple in Karnataka

It is alleged that he was kicked out of the temple when former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s family was inside the temple.

By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 02:19 PM
Shocking! cop drags an old man out of temple in Karnataka

Photo: (ANI Twitter)

Karnataka: In a bizarre incident, a video has come up in which a policeman is seen dragging an old man out of Karnataka's Chikmagalur district's Shringeri Sharadamba Temple. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday on the occasion of Makara Sankranti when a large number of tourists visited the temple.

 



In the video, a policeman is seen dragging an old man out of the temple premises with his shirt collar. It is alleged that he was kicked out of the temple because former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family was reportedly inside the temple.

Reacting to the incident senior police officer told media that the cop has been identified and suspended with immediate effect

