Shocking! cop drags an old man out of temple in Karnataka



#WATCH A policeman drags an old man from Shringeri Sharadamba Temple gate in #Karnataka's Chikmagalur allegedly because he was trying to enter temple when HD Deve Gowda's family was inside; the policeman has been suspended (15.01.18)

Insensitive policeman.. need to take very strict action on him. Police are not VIP's servants. They are for each and every citizen.



This is disappointing, that policeman should be fired. Excessive use of force is a big problem in police department.

Sad thing is nobody helped the poor old chap. Shame.



Police dept. and govt officials are the servants of our country not rulers.

In a bizarre incident, a video has come up in which a policeman is seen dragging an old man out of Karnataka's Chikmagalur district's Shringeri Sharadamba Temple. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday on the occasion of Makara Sankranti when a large number of tourists visited the temple.In the video, a policeman is seen dragging an old man out of the temple premises with his shirt collar. It is alleged that he was kicked out of the temple because former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family was reportedly inside the temple.Reacting to the incident senior police officer told media that the cop has been identified and suspended with immediate effectTwitter reactions: