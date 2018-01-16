Shocking! cop drags an old man out of temple in Karnataka

#WATCH A policeman drags an old man from Shringeri Sharadamba Temple gate in #Karnataka's Chikmagalur allegedly because he was trying to enter temple when HD Deve Gowda's family was inside; the policeman has been suspended (15.01.18) pic.twitter.com/BTbUVBWYTD
— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018
In the video, a policeman is seen dragging an old man out of the temple premises with his shirt collar. It is alleged that he was kicked out of the temple because former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family was reportedly inside the temple.
Reacting to the incident senior police officer told media that the cop has been identified and suspended with immediate effect
Twitter reactions:
Insensitive policeman.. need to take very strict action on him. Police are not VIP's servants. They are for each and every citizen.
— Baban (@babanb4u) January 16, 2018
This is disappointing, that policeman should be fired. Excessive use of force is a big problem in police department.
— Akash sahu (@akash_sahu) January 16, 2018
Sad thing is nobody helped the poor old chap. Shame.
— PsyCatic (@gayatri_d) January 16, 2018
Police dept. and govt officials are the servants of our country not rulers.
— Yogesh Dev???????? (@lasinferencias) January 16, 2018
First Published: 16 Jan 2018 02:16 PM