Shiv Sena's Sachin Sawant shot dead

By: | Updated: 23 Apr 2018 07:28 AM
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kandivali's Gokul Nagar area here on Sunday.

Sawant, who was a local leader from Kurar in Maharashtra, was shot in the chest and was declared brought dead, according to doctors at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

He was a former deputy branch head of the Shiv Sena from Kurar.

A police investigation is underway.

This is the third incident of this month where a Shiv Sena leader was targeted.

On April 7, two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Ahmednagar's Kedgaon area after the result of a civic bypoll was announced.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube. (ANI)

First Published: 23 Apr 2018 05:50 AM
