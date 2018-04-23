Shiv Sena's Sachin Sawant shot dead

He was a former deputy branch head of the Shiv Sena from Kurar.
A police investigation is underway.
This is the third incident of this month where a Shiv Sena leader was targeted.
On April 7, two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Ahmednagar's Kedgaon area after the result of a civic bypoll was announced.
The deceased were identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube. (ANI)
