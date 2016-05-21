Shiv Sena slams BJP over assembly poll results, says Assam win due to regional leadership

: Punching holes in BJP's claims, the Shiv Sena said on Saturday that the outcome of the assembly election in Assam is due to the regional leadership."We are happy that BJP wrested the power from the Congress in Assam but the credit of this historic win goes to the regional leadership and not to the Modi government," Sena said in its mouthpiece "Saamana"."The credit for Jayalalithaa's victory in Tamil Nadu and Mamta Banerjee's thumping win in West Bengal cannot be given to the Modi government. Tomorrow, if Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton wins the US presidential elections, can their success be attributed to the BJP?" Sena said."The BJP could only defeat the Congress in Assam but could not vanquish Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu or the Left in Kerala and the Congress won in Puducherry. We have to admit that the BJP could not defeat the regional parties," the editorial said.Earlier, on Friday, the Sena said that the results of the elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry was "nothing shocking or surprising".Now, it is being touted that the Congress was thrown out in Assam and Kerala but why is not being said that the BJP was defeated in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, asked the Sena.The Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led central government and in alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra.It wanted to know why people voted for the Trinamool Congress if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was accused by the BJP of promoting corruption, goondaism and terrorism?It pointed out that BJP President Amit Shah had called for a 'Mamata-mukt Bengal'. Now, however, the BJP said it was satisfied with opening an account in West Bengal.The Sena asked if "opening an account" alone was the motive, why did the entire BJP brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi camp there?Turning to Kerala, the party pointed out the tradition of Left and Congress alternatively bagging power continued and the BJP could only "open an account".Apparently, for the BJP, merely "opening an account" is equivalent of 'acchhe din', the Sena added sarcastically.In Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha managed to retain power with 126 seats but faced a challenge from 92-year-old M. Karunanidhi's DMK whose tally shot up from from 32 to 105 seats."Hence, the 'Modi Magic' failed to work in these four states though the Assam victory serves as a soothing balm after the Bihar defeat," the Sena noted.It reiterated that the assembly election verdict again proved that national political parties can never defeat popular leaders of regional parties. "We congratulate all the winners!"(with inputs from IANS)