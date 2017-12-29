Shiv Sena MP demands judicial probe into Mumbai pub fire

The issue was first raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya who said the pub was illegal and demanded a fire audit of all such places.
Sawant, an MP from Mumbai South, said the Kamla Trade House, a posh business-cum-entertainment hub in Lower Parel area of south-central Mumbai, is in his Parliamentary constituency, and demanded a judicial probe into the fire.
"It is a very sad and a major incident. There should be a judicial probe in this issue. The pub belongs to the son of some commissioner..." he said.
"There should be a full probe of all such mills, which are being used for either commercial or resident
First Published: 29 Dec 2017 02:00 PM