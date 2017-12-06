Shiv Sena activists detained before hoisting tricolour at Lal Chowk

Eight Shiv Sena activists in at Lal Chowk were detained on Wednesday after the Jammu and Kashmir Police stopped them from hoisting the National Flag in the city.(Video: Youtube @ANI News Official)The Shiv Sena activists arrived at Ghanta Ghar in two vehicles. They were later taken into preventive custody, a police official said. They were taken to the Kothibagh Police Station where they were released after completing legal formalities.While shouting slogans against National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, the activists said: "If Farooq Abdullah wants to come to power in Jammu and Kashmir he should shun speaking the language of the separatists."The Jammu unit of the Shiv Sena had sent a special team to hoist the tricolour following Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan-administered Kashmir last week."They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising the flag in PoK. I ask them to go and raise the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cannot do even that and they are talking about PoK," Abdullah had said.Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh also warned the National Conference President to desist from issuing provocative statements.