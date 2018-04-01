 Shikhar Sammelan: 'Ganga will be clean up to Haridwar by 2020,' says Trivendra Singh
Lokayukta bill is in the house: CM

By: || Updated: 01 Apr 2018 11:48 AM
CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: To know the pulse of the state, ABP News held Shikhar Sammelan in Uttarakhand on Sunday. It is been one year since BJP government under CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has taken charge.

Here are important excerpts from CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's interview during ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan conclave:

  • Took tough steps to rectify education system: CM of Uttarakhand

  • We acted tough on those involved in corruption and mafiaraj: CM of Uttarakhand






  • Those raising question about Lokayukta must first see what they have done: Trivendra Singh Rawat

  • Lokayukta bill is in the house: CM

  • We have focused on tourism: CM

  • We are planning new destinations for tourists: CM

  • By 2020, no drain (in Uttarakhand) will end up in the river Ganga: CM of UK

  • Ganga will be clean up to Haridwar by 2020: Trivendra Singh Rawat

  • In one year, appointed 1,141 doctors: CM

