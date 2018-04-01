Shikhar Sammelan: 'Ganga will be clean up to Haridwar by 2020,' says Trivendra Singh

Here are important excerpts from CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's interview during ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan conclave:
- Took tough steps to rectify education system: CM of Uttarakhand
- We acted tough on those involved in corruption and mafiaraj: CM of Uttarakhand

We will double the revenue of the state: #TrivendraRawat https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOk

- Those raising question about Lokayukta must first see what they have done: Trivendra Singh Rawat
- Lokayukta bill is in the house: CM
- We have focused on tourism: CM
- We are planning new destinations for tourists: CM
- By 2020, no drain (in Uttarakhand) will end up in the river Ganga: CM of UK
- Ganga will be clean up to Haridwar by 2020: Trivendra Singh Rawat
- In one year, appointed 1,141 doctors: CM
First Published: 01 Apr 2018 11:32 AM