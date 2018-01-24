Sheikh Salim Gafur, bus driver who saved lives of 52 Amarnath pilgrims, to get bravery award

The Centre has decided to confer upon Salim the 'Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak', the second highest honour given to civilians for gallantry.This was announced by the Home Ministry ahead of the Republic Day.Salim has been selected for the honour as he displayed some rare grit and exemplary courage while driving through the bullets and saved lives of over 52 Amarnath pilgrims.Seven people were killed and 14 others injured when militants opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Salim was driving the vehicle and around 52 other bus passengers escaped unharmed due to his presence of mind and bravery.After the attack, Salim had told the media that God gave him the strength to keep driving despite the firing."Firing was going on from all sides, so I kept driving and did not stop," he had said. "God gave me the strength to keep moving... I just did not stop anywhere."Salim had been carrying pilgrims to Amarnath for over four years while his elder brother had been doing the same for nearly 11 years.Besides, the award, Gafur will also be honoured with Rs one lakh cash at a special function later.