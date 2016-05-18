Sheena Bora case: CBI seeks more time to file reply on accused's wish to turn approver

The CBI probing the Sheena Bora murder case sought more time to file its reply on thedesire expressed by prime accused Indrani Mukerjea's former driver Shyamvar Rai to turn approver in the case.The Special Judge HS Majahan yesterday adjourned the case until June 6 after special CBI prosecutor Kavita Patil sought more time.Rai had on May 11 sought to turn approver, saying he wants to "disclose all truths" as he had taken part in the crime.He had also written a two-page letter to the court seeking pardon. The agency had earlier sought time till today to file its reply.Rai was the first accused to be arrested in the case in August 2015.The murder came to light after Rai was picked up in connection with an arms case and later spilled the beans on the crime.He had last year recorded his confessional statement before a magistrate under section 164 of CrPc, which unlike the police statement is admissible in the trial.Indrani, her husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai are accused in the case.Sheena (24), Indrani's daughter from earlier relationship, was strangulated inside a car in April 2012.Her body was found in a forest in Raigad. The crime is allegedly linked to certain financialdealings.Indrani, Khanna and Rai were arrested in August last year and Peter in November. According to the CBI, Peter was part of the murder conspiracy.While Peter (59) and Khanna are lodged in Arthur Road prison, Indrani (43) is in Byculla womens' jail and Rai in Thane jail.Image-PTI