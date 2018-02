'She was honest towards her work,' says actor Govinda on Sridevi's demise

Indian film actor, comedian and former politician Govinda on Sunday expressed grief over the death of actress Sridevi while terming her as "great" and "honest" actress."She was a great actress," Govinda said in an exclusive conversation with ABP News."She was honest towards her work," actor added.Sridevi and Govinda had worked together in movie Gair Kanooni.Sridevi (54) died in Dubai. She was with her husband Boney Kapoor at a relative's wedding function in Dubai at the time of her death. Actress passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday night.