Shashi Tharoor's tweet made Twitterati run for their dictionaries once again

After his 'Exasperating farrago of distortions', Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's extensive vocabulary has once again left his Twitter followers 'nonplused'.

Updated: 14 Dec 2017 09:56 PM
After introducing 'farrago' to his followers, Tharoor has now given them a new word 'rodomontade'.

NEW DELHI: After his 'exasperating farrago of distortions', Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's extensive vocabulary has once again left his Twitter followers 'nonplused'.

After introducing 'farrago' to his followers, Tharoor has now given them a new word 'rodomontade'.

"To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!," Tharoor wrote on Twitter.



Merriam Webster defines ‘rodomontade’ as bragging speech or vain boasting or bluster.

In a candid tweet, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah suggested the Twitterati to follow Tharoor for English lessons.

"Learning English? Follow my friend Shashi Tharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly they sound impressive. #rodomontade," Omar said.



Here's how Twitter reacted to Shashi Tharoor's tweet

































