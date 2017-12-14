Shashi Tharoor's tweet made Twitterati run for their dictionaries once again



To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017



Learning English? Follow my friend @ShashiTharoor for words you never knew existed & will struggle to ever use in a sentence but by golly they sound impressive. #rodomontade ????



— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 14, 2017





If tge so called Avg person uses a SmartPhone to read Mr. Tharoor's writings, he/she wd obviously hav the Google App on the device. T'is good to 'invest" a moment, Google the words you don't know. Enhances your knowledge. You learn something new.

— Rajesh H Jhangiani (@JhangianiRajesh) December 14, 2017



Dr. Tharoor, what is the difference between rodomontade and boastful, pretentious, hifalutin, grandiose? Why is rodomontade the precise word here?



— Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) December 14, 2017





Kindly share the translated version as well, So that even we could appreciate. ????

— Vedank Singh (@VedankSingh) December 14, 2017



We need a tweet like this at least once a month. The vocabulary of the whole country will improve.



— April's fool (@khandegautam) December 14, 2017





Me and the google dictionary learnt a new word today , rodomontade !!!

I could pronounce it correctly after 2 failed attempts????...

— Divya Das (@divyadas_25) December 14, 2017



Hahahahaha...you are a true rockstar!!!! While growing up, we were told to read The Statesman to improve our English, nowadays one should simply just follow your tweets!



— Ananya Ghosh (@ananya1281) December 14, 2017





Sir, you are the brand ambassador for https://t.co/lAc7zI7HD5

— Yorick (@yorickpinto) December 14, 2017



Rodomontade ???? .. You have just rushed the folks for dictionary! ???????? #WordOfTheDay

— Anju Chandel (@AnjuChandel) December 14, 2017

