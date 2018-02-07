Shashi Tharoor 'refires' 'farrago'; this time at PM Modi: Here's what he said



#WATCH: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, 'PM might be a terrific orator but this speech (in Lok Sabha) is a farrago of misrepresentations and half truth'. pic.twitter.com/QGqVf6FDYe

In Rajya Sabha, he flayed the Congress party on 'blocking' the triple talaq bill in the Upper House and targetted the grand old party on "Old India" marked by "Emergency, scams and massacre of Sikhs".While in his over 90-minute reply in the Lok Sabha to a debate on the motion of thanks for the president's address, Modi accused the Congress of spending its time in power eulogising the Gandhi family at the cost of India's development."This is the same party that divided India. For decades, one party devoted all their energies in singing paeans to one family. The interests of the nation were over-looked just for the interests of one family," he said in his hard-hitting address.Modi claimed that the opposition has been attacking him as its leaders were "losing their sleep " due to his fight against corruption and black money.Modi's attack on the Congress did not go down well with its leaders as the party dubbed PM's address as"disappointing"."The problem was that all the facts and figures given were simply not the kind of figures that can stand up the detailed scrutiny, and I think the public would realise this," Tharoor added.