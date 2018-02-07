 Shashi Tharoor 'refires' 'farrago'; this time at PM Modi: Here's what he said
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unleashed his attack on the Congress party in both Houses of Parliament on a range of issues.

In Rajya Sabha, he flayed the Congress party on 'blocking' the triple talaq bill in the Upper House and targetted the grand old party on "Old India" marked by "Emergency, scams and massacre of Sikhs".

While in his over 90-minute reply in the Lok Sabha to a debate on the motion of thanks for the president's address, Modi accused the Congress of spending its time in power eulogising the Gandhi family at the cost of India's development.

"This is the same party that divided India. For decades, one party devoted all their energies in singing paeans to one family. The interests of the nation were over-looked just for the interests of one family," he said in his hard-hitting address.

Modi claimed that the opposition has been attacking him as its leaders were "losing their sleep " due to his fight against corruption and black money.

Modi's attack on the Congress did not go down well with its leaders as the party dubbed PM's address as"disappointing".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also attacked the prime minister, saying his speech was a "farrago (a confused mixture) of misrepresentation and half truths".



"The problem was that all the facts and figures given were simply not the kind of figures that can stand up the detailed scrutiny, and I think the public would realise this," Tharoor added.

