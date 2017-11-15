Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal, gives a witty reply on Twitter

This photograph was first uploaded to Instagram by @paharimonk two days ago.
This was brought to Tharoor ’s attention on Twitter by @GaylaxyMagazine on 12 Nov 2017. Where the caption was Mr. Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following.
#DelhiQueerPride2017 pic.twitter.com/so9O036a9B
— Gaylaxy (@GaylaxyMagazine) November 12, 2017
To this Shashi Tharoor replied
Haha! Now if they were only registered to vote in Thiruvananthapuram, it would be even better! https://t.co/kGzj3T1mf9
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017
