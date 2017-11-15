Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal, gives a witty reply on Twitter







Haha! Now if they were only registered to vote in Thiruvananthapuram, it would be even better! https://t.co/kGzj3T1mf9

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017

New Delhi: The Indian politician, acclaimed writer, and a former diplomat has got a huge fan base and is also famous for his choice of words. Very recently, when the LGBTQI community walked the 10th Queer Pride march in Delhi, a guy was seen holding a poster which had a question for Tharoor. The poster stated 'Shashi Tharoor, Marry Me'.This photograph was first uploaded to Instagram by @paharimonk two days ago.This was brought to Tharoor ’s attention on Twitter by @GaylaxyMagazine on 12 Nov 2017. Where the caption was Mr. Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following.To this Shashi Tharoor replied