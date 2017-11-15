 Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal, gives a witty reply on Twitter
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal, gives a witty reply on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal, gives a witty reply on Twitter

By: || Updated: 15 Nov 2017 05:14 PM
Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal, gives a witty reply on Twitter

Image: PTI, Instagram @paharimonk

New Delhi: The Indian politician, acclaimed writer, and a former diplomat has got a huge fan base and is also famous for his choice of words. Very recently, when the LGBTQI community walked the 10th Queer Pride march in Delhi, a guy was seen holding a poster which had a question for Tharoor. The poster stated 'Shashi Tharoor, Marry Me'.

This photograph was first uploaded to Instagram by @paharimonk two days ago.



And it’s not only him ???? #pride2017 #prideparade #dqp #loveislove #delhiqueerpride #love


A post shared by Tarun Bora (@paharimonk) on






This was brought to Tharoor ’s attention on Twitter by @GaylaxyMagazine on 12 Nov 2017. Where the caption was Mr. Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following.





To this Shashi Tharoor replied

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Centre to prepone introduction of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCT Delhi

trending now

INDIA
WATCH: Yogi Adityanath's minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi' gets foot ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Raise voice against those who make Indian ...
INDIA
Will Delhi's air replicate London's 'Great Smog'?