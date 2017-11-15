 Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal, gives a witty reply on Twitter
Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal, gives a witty reply on Twitter

By: || Updated: 15 Nov 2017 04:57 PM
Image: PTI, Instagram @paharimonk

New Delhi: The Indian politician, acclaimed writer, and a former diplomat has got a huge fan base and is also famous for his choice of words. Very recently, when the LGBTQI community walked the 10th Queer Pride march in Delhi, a guy was asking a question to Tharoor which it was a proposal of marriage to the Congress leader.

A photo of the same was uploaded first on Instagram by @paharimonk

 



And it’s not only him ???? #pride2017 #prideparade #dqp #loveislove #delhiqueerpride #love


A post shared by Tarun Bora (@paharimonk) on






This was brought to Tharoor ’s attention on Twitter by @GaylaxyMagazine with the caption Mr. Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following.

 





To this Shashi Tharoor replied

