Shami-Jahan feud: Pakistani woman Alishba says there was no ‘match-fixing’

In an interview, Alisbah said that she first started following Mohammed Shami on Instagram and she first sent a message to him after ICC Champion Trophy and he replied on Eid.
She says, "meeting Shami at the Dubai airport was just a coincidence. I like him as a person and I have a lot of respect for him."
She refuted Hasin Jahan’s claim of match-fixing or money transfer and said that their friendship should not be connected to match-fixing.
Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has claimed that Shami had relations with women from Pakistan and Dubai. Jahan also posted photos of women with whom Shami is apparently in a relationship.
Shami’s wife even charged him of accepting money from a Pakistani girl and questioned his integrity towards his country. To support her claims, she also released an audio clip in which she is interrogating Shami about a girl called Alisbah.
Shami had previously dismissed everything and demanded a thorough investigation. “Whether it is me in the audio clip or not can be cleared later and it will be cleared once investigations are done with. If I had taken any money then it must reflect in my transactions. So I would request everyone to wait for the investigations,” Shami said.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 19 Mar 2018 12:52 PM