Shami-Jahan feud: Pakistani woman Alishba says there was no ‘match-fixing’

As the matter between Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan is intensifying, Pakistani woman named Alisbah said that “I am just one of his lakhs of fans”. Shami' wife had accused Alisbah of being in a relationship with Mohammed Shami.In an interview, Alisbah said that she first started following Mohammed Shami on Instagram and she first sent a message to him after ICC Champion Trophy and he replied on Eid.She says, "meeting Shami at the Dubai airport was just a coincidence. I like him as a person and I have a lot of respect for him."She refuted Hasin Jahan’s claim of match-fixing or money transfer and said that their friendship should not be connected to match-fixing.Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has claimed that Shami had relations with women from Pakistan and Dubai. Jahan also posted photos of women with whom Shami is apparently in a relationship.Shami’s wife even charged him of accepting money from a Pakistani girl and questioned his integrity towards his country. To support her claims, she also released an audio clip in which she is interrogating Shami about a girl called Alisbah.Shami had previously dismissed everything and demanded a thorough investigation. “Whether it is me in the audio clip or not can be cleared later and it will be cleared once investigations are done with. If I had taken any money then it must reflect in my transactions. So I would request everyone to wait for the investigations,” Shami said.