SHAMELESS Pakistan doesn’t relent, continues heavy firing along LoC

Jammu: Unrelenting Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire across the international border. The heavy firing has been continuing since Friday morning, and has claimed four lives so far in two days. The firing has been taking place in RS Pura, Arnea and Ramgarh sectors.India on the other hand has been retaliating to Pakistan firing and has reportedly led to major loss to Pak property. The same also killed four Pakistani personnel.Pakistan’s unprovoked firing killed two civilians and two army personnel yesterday. The same injured around 24 people residing in the target areas, as Pakistan deliberately targeted residential areas of Indian Territory.Heavy mortar shelling and firing is making it very difficult for the localities to survive. The same has made people remain inside their houses as the firing is still underway.Also, all the schools which fall within 5kms of these areas have also been shut down. Also people residing in the villages have been asked to remain indoors and be careful.