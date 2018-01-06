SHAMEFUL! Daughter throws old couple out of her house; forced to stay at bus stand

Karnataka: In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly couple, 90-year-old Suryakant and 80-year-old Kamalma were thrown out of their house by their daughter and were forced to take shelter at Hubli bus stand in this chilling winter.After being kicked out of the house the couple was staying at the bus stand. They narrated their ordeal to other commuters who informed about them to the state transport corporation officials.The officials later took them to nearby old-age home but the authorities refused to take them since they did not have any identity proof. Finally, the officials ended up in bringing the couple back to the bus stop.The police later took them to government old age home.As per reports, the couple hails from Lakshmeshwara. For few days they were working in a temple in Hubli later they went to stay with their daughter at her house.But their comfort was short-lived, after few days their daughter threw them out of her house. Finally, the couple had no choice except taking shelter at the nearby bus stand.In another incident, a young man in Rajkot allegedly killed his sick mother by throwing her off the terrace of a building.Such incidents highlight loads of misery for elderly parents, when their children abandon them.