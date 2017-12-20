Shalimar Bagh’s Max Hospital in resumes work after getting stay on license cancellation

Max Healthcare’s statement claimed, "Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh has resumed its operations from today, following a stay order issued by the appropriate appellate authority to whom an appeal was made."However, an official from the Court of the Financial Commissioner, when contacted, did not share the copy of the stay order, saying, it can only be issued to the parties concerned. Max Healthcare authorities, when contacted also declined to share a copy of the stay order.Last week, the hospital group had filed an appeal in the the Court of the Financial Commissioner against the cancellation of the licence of its hospital in north-west Delhi by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the city government.The Financial Commissioner is a statutory post and the incumbent exercises the powers of the Lt Governor or Chief Commissioner, delegated under various statutes, according to details on the website of the Financial Commissioner.The DGHS of the Delhi government's health department had cancelled licence of the hospital for multiple instances of alleged medical negligence, including a case in which one of the twins was found alive after being declared dead by the facility.The case pertains to the birth of twins (boy and girl) on November 30. Both the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. However, the family later found the boy was alive. After this, both the mother and newborn were admitted to another hospital.Max Healthcare had previously decided to terminate the services of the two doctors involved in the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead.