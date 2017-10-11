Sexual intercourse with wife below 18yrs is rape: SC

New Delhi: In a major move Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that sexual intercourse with wife below 18 years of age shall be considered as rape.The court asserted that the same would be considered as a punishable offence.The court has ordered that along with POSCO act, one should also consider rape law.The same is considered as apex court’s big move to keep a check on population and discourage child marriage. Also, the step would send across a strong message to those who marry a minor and thereafter indulge in sexual activities even when the body of the minor is not ready.Earlier Section 375 of the IPC, which defines the offence of rape, had an exception clause that said intercourse or sexual act by a man with his wife, not below 15 years, is not rape. However, the age of consent is 18 years.