Sexual harassment allegations: No evidence against Sardar Singh, confirms Ludhiana Police

: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Ludhiana Police Commissioner Paramraj Singh Umranangal to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Sardar Singh has given a clean chit to the Indian hockey team skipper.In February, a British woman had filed a police complaint against Sardar alleging that she was harassed by him.The woman had then said that Sardar, with whom she was in a relationship from the last four years, had physically and mentally tortured her and forced her to abort the child after she got pregnant."I have been in a relationship with Sardar Singh for last four years. I have been engaged to him for last two years. After engagement, Sardar forced me to be in a physical relationship on the terms that we are going to get married," she said."Our relationship developed and within a year of 2015 he got me pregnant. After consulting with Sardar on this matter, he refused to speak to me and was adamant that I should abort the child right away," she added.Sardar had, however, rubbished all the allegations levelled against him, saying that the charges were 'inappropriate' and 'false'.The SIT, in their recent report submitted to the , quashed all the allegations against the hockey captain, saying that nothing of sexual harassment sort could be established.Confirming that the investigation into the matter has been completed, the SIT said that the women and Sardar had never stayed together at Bhaini Sahib, adding that all the charges against the hockey star were untrue."The woman had alleged that she and Sardar stayed overnight at Bhaini Sahib. We enquired there and had discussion with the spokesperson, who confirmed that they both came but never stayed there overnight. So, the allegations levelled by the women has not been proved. No incident of sexual harassment has been found at Bhaini Sahib," said current Ludhiana Police Commissioner, Jatinder Singh Aulakh.Aulakh, however,said that the Ludhiana Police could not interfere in the allegations levelled by the woman for the incidents that happened in Panchkula or Sirsa.He insisted that they are only responsible to investigate the Bhaini Sahib side of the story and in that Sardar has not been found guilty.