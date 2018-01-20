 Severely injured boys die after accident as UP police officials refuse to touch them
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Severely injured boys die after accident as UP police officials refuse to touch them

Severely injured boys die after accident as UP police officials refuse to touch them

Two young boys lost their lives for receiving delayed treatment as they lay dirty, with layers of blood and mud over their injured bodies

By: || Updated: 20 Jan 2018 10:58 AM
Severely injured boys die after accident as UP police officials refuse to touch them
Uttar Pradesh: A shocking video from the country’s biggest state has emerged, which has exposed the UP police.

Two young boys lost their lives for receiving delayed treatment as they lay dirty, with layers of blood and mud over their injured bodies for long as the police officials present at the site refused to touch them.

In the heart-wrenching video, the police officials can be seen refusing to touch the boys who were severely injured after falling in a gutter full of mud.

up police2

On the other hands the boys can be seen crying in pain, as no one comes forward to help them.

The inhuman behavior raises questions on the credibility of the UP police, who have been hired to serve the people.

No action has been taken the police officials so far.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Four activists arrested for killing ABVP worker

trending now

VIDEO
Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde hold grudges against Hina Khan ...
VIDEO
Dadagiri: Rani Mukerjee to promote her film Hichki on ...
VIDEO
Audio Bulletin: Akshay Kumar postpones PadMan on request from ...