Severely injured boys die after accident as UP police officials refuse to touch them

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking video from the country’s biggest state has emerged, which has exposed the UP police.Two young boys lost their lives for receiving delayed treatment as they lay dirty, with layers of blood and mud over their injured bodies for long as the police officials present at the site refused to touch them.In the heart-wrenching video, the police officials can be seen refusing to touch the boys who were severely injured after falling in a gutter full of mud.On the other hands the boys can be seen crying in pain, as no one comes forward to help them.The inhuman behavior raises questions on the credibility of the UP police, who have been hired to serve the people.No action has been taken the police officials so far.