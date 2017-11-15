Setback to Sri Sri's efforts, VHP rules out need for dialogue over Ayodhya dispute

Sri SriwerefavourVHP spokesperson Sharad Shad said that the VHP respects Sri Sri Ravishankar but he should know that efforts in this regard in the past, in which prime ministers, governments and Shankaracharya were also involved, failed to give any result.There is no relevance of the (recent) clamour for agreement over the Ram Janmbhoomi after the archaeological evidences in this regard have been found to be in favour of the Hindus... the courts also go by evidence," Sharma said.Muslim organisations have also expressed reservations over spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar's initiative to resolve the long pending Ayodhya dispute, saying he should first disclose his plan.Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya on Thursday, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several leaders of Hindu religious organisations.Ravi Shankar, who announced earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the Ram temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya to meet all stakeholders, said he wanted unity and amity."I am hopeful... I am not disheartened. No one is opposed to amity. This is just a beginning, we will talk to all," Ravi Shankar told the media.Responding to a question on All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Zafaryab Jilani rejecting his "proposal" for an amicable settlement, he said he had given no proposal nor got one so the question of rejecting it did not arise.He said his discussions with Adityanath included "everything about how can we bring more peace in the nation, in the country, and the welfare of farmers and cleanliness and many other issues".(With inputs from PTI)