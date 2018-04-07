Setback for Salman, Sessions court judge hearing his bail plea transferred

Jodhpur: In a major setback for superstar Salman Khan, the judge hearing his case in Jodhpur Sessions court was transferred late Friday night, hanging his bail plea in balance.In an order issued by Rajasthan High court, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has been transferred to Sirohi court as Sessions judge.Now, Judge Surya Prakash is likely to hear Salman’s case.This is a big hurdle in Salman’s bail plea as the sessions court was going to give judgment on the bail plea on Saturday morning, which can now be deferred.This could further delay Salman’s bail from Jodhopur central jail where he has been locked up since 2 days.Salman Khan was sent to 5 years in jail after Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in Blackbuck poaching case of 1998.The court on the other hand, acquitted other actors namely Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre.