By: || Updated: 19 Mar 2018 07:40 PM
Separate religion for Lingayat: Karnataka govt accepts suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee

Image: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: On Monday, Karnataka government accepted suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee which asked for separate religion for the Lingayat community, reported news agency ANI.




Earlier in the day, a group of Lingayat seers, led by Gadag-based Tontadarya Mutt's Siddalinga Swami, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They urged him to implement the report of an official committee which recommended conferring a separate religious

They also demanded minority status to their community.

The seers wanted Siddaramaiah to consider and implement the Nagmohan Das Committee's report which has said "Lingayats in Karnataka may be considered as religious minority," reported news agency PTI.

"Our fight is not new, it has been a 900-year-old fight and it has taken a shape now. The Chief Minister should implement the report and accord separate status to Lingayat community," the Tontadarya math swamiji said, reported news agency.




About Lingayatism:

Lingayatism is a distinct Shaivite religious tradition. It was initially known as Veerashaivas. Since the 18th century adherents of this faith are known as Lingayats. Lingayatism and Veerashaivism terms have been used synonymously. However, some, reportedly, consider Veerashaivas to be a subsect of Lingayatism. And also not all Lingayats consider themselves to be Veerashaivas.

