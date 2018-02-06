Global markets downturn plunges Sensex, Nifty by over 2.20%

Massive selling erupted in the Indian equities market on Tuesday morning,as the two key indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - opened around 3 per cent lower.Accordingly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on the BSE opened lower by over 1,000 points or 2.90 per cent from Monday's close.Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange receeded deep into the red. It plunged by over 300 points or 3.00 per cent.As per market experts, the same has reportedly happened on a backdrop of Wall Street’s dizzying drop.At 9.35 a.m., the Sensex traded lower by 898.18 points or 2.58 per cent to 33,858.98 points from its previous close of 34,757.16 points.The NSE Nifty50 traded lower by 244.10 points or 2.29 per cent at 10,422.45 points.