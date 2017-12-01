Senior citizen stabbed multiple times by maid for refusal of cash

A domestic help stabbed a 70-year-old woman in Delhi's upscale Greater Kailash neighbourhood after she refused to give the maid Rs 5 lakh which she demanded to treat her ailing mother, police said on Friday.Tulsi, 23, was arrested on Thursday night, hours after committing the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.Baaniya said Tulsi had asked her employer, Neerja Gupta, to give her Rs 5 lakh. When Gupta refused, the domestic help picked up a kitchen knife and attacked her multiple times.Gupta, who was alone at home when she was attacked, was injured on her neck and somehow escaped Tulsi's clutches and dragged her out of the house.The maid ran away from the house. She worked out an alibi and called the police to inform them that she was attacked and robbed by an autorickshaw of Rs 2.5 lakh while returning from Greater Kailash to her home in Ambedkar Nagar.In the meantime, Gupta also called police complaining that her maid had attacked her with a knife."When a police team reached Gupta's home, they found the house locked from outside," Baaniya said, adding the injured woman had been taken to a hospital by her neighbours.Police found contradictions in Tulsi's statement. On sustained interrogation, she confessed that she attacked Gupta."Tulsi made a false complaint and narrated a false story to mislead the police," SHO Neb Sarai Kuldeep Singh told media.Gupta has been discharged from the hospital and is reportedly fine, police said.