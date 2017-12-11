 Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan quits court practice after heated exchange with CJI
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan quits court practice after heated exchange with CJI

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan quits court practice after heated exchange with CJI

Dhawan was upset over a 'humiliating' exchange in the court between him and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

By: || Updated: 11 Dec 2017 06:24 PM
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan quits court practice after heated exchange with CJI

Dhawan was upset over a 'humiliating' exchange in the court between him and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Photo: ANI.

NEW DELHI: Senior Supreme Court lawyer Rajeev Dhavan on Monday decided to give up court practice after a “humiliating end” to the legal battle between the Centre and the Delhi government over the national capital's administrative powers.

Dhawan was upset over a 'humiliating' exchange in the court between him and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, reported ANI.

In a letter to Chief Justice Dipak Misra he said: “After the humiliating end to the Delhi case, I have decided to give up Court practice. You are entitled to take back my Senior Gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and services rendered.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had on December 6 concluded its hearing and reserved judgment in the Centre-Delhi power tussle over who between them wields the power of administration and governance over the National Capital.



During the hearing, Dhavan had made some submissions which were not appreciated by the bench.

According to ANI, Dhavan wanted to make verbal submissions, which CJI Misra allowed, but asked him to not repeat the points made by lead counsel Gopal Subramanium.

Reportedly, CJI Misra then objected to a submission he thought Dhavan had made earlier and snapped at the senior advocate.

On December 5, several senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dhavan and Dushyant Dave had made high-pitched arguments in the Ayodhya case seeking an adjournment of the hearing till July 2019 and some of them had even threatened to walk out.

Following which the CJI said: "Come what may, shouting in the courtroom will not be tolerated at any cost."

"Lawyers are traditionally called ministers of justice. Unfortunately, a small group of lawyers thinks they can raise their voice...argue with authority and conviction. Raising your voice just shows inadequacy and incompetence," the CJI had said on Thursday, adding that some senior members of the Bar have been indulging in high pitch arguments.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Pak meddling charges: Manmohan asks Modi to apologise for his 'ill-thought transgression'

trending now

VIDEO
Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri: Big debate on Gujarat assembly elections ...
VIDEO
Gujarat Elections: We are fighting for people and not ...
INDIA
Don't drag us into your domestic politics, win on ...