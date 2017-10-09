UP Min OP Rajbhar says parents who don't send their wards to schools will be forced to sit in police stations without food & water for 5 days



UP Min OP Rajbhar says parents who don't send their wards to schools will be forced to sit in police stations without food & water for 5days pic.twitter.com/IgA05ydkJn

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2017

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar threatened that the parents who fail to send their children to schools will be locked up in police stations for five days without food and water.Yesterday, in a video that went viral on the social media, the minister of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare and the Department of Disabled People Development is reportedly seen speaking vociferously against those who fail to send their kids to schools."I am going to enact a law of my choice. If wards of poor do not go to school, their parents will be forced to sit in police stations for five days. They will neither be given food nor water," Rajbhar said at Rasda area while addressing a party gathering."If you (parents) do not send them (children) to school, you will be picked up by police.Till now your leader, your son, your brother was trying to make you understand. If you do not pay heed, I will continue to make you understand for six months more," he said.After the video stroked a controversy, the minister stood firm on his statement and said, "I stick to my statement. What wrong am I saying if I am threatening to send them to jail? Why are they not sending children to schools when the government is providing all facilities for education".Rajbhar is a member of 17th Legislative Assembly of Duddhi, Uttar Pradesh and represents the Zahoorabad constituency of the state. He is a member and president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).