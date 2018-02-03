Send 'Muslims' opposing Ram Temple to America, Europe: Azam Khan

He added '"Desh ke badshah aisa chahte hain to Europe bheje, America ke tanashah se bhi achi dosti hai unki. Par total migration hona chahiye"
Waseem Rizvi had previously suggested that Muslims who are against building Ram temple in Ayodhya “must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh”.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Babri Masjid/Ram Janambhoomi dispute from February 8.
First Published: 03 Feb 2018 05:27 PM