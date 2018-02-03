Send 'Muslims' opposing Ram Temple to America, Europe: Azam Khan



Bhejna hai to un deshon mein kyo bhejte ho jahan roti nahi hai. Desh ke badshah aisa chahte hain to Europe bheje, America ke tanashah se bhi achi dosti hai unki. Par total migration hona chahiye: A.Khan on Wasim Rizvi stmt 'Muslims protesting Ram Mandir must go to Pak/Bangladesh' pic.twitter.com/BLJeHxVMFw

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2018

Commenting on the statement made by UP's Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi, Azam Khan on Saturday said that if you want to send people who oppose building of Ram Temple, why send them to counties which can't even offer them bread.He added '"Desh ke badshah aisa chahte hain to Europe bheje, America ke tanashah se bhi achi dosti hai unki. Par total migration hona chahiye"Waseem Rizvi had previously suggested that Muslims who are against building Ram temple in Ayodhya “must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh”.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Babri Masjid/Ram Janambhoomi dispute from February 8.