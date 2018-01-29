Sena's jolt to BJP, skips all-party-meet ahead of Budget session

New Delhi: With the budget session of parliament set to begin on Monday, Government and Lok Sabha speaker called upon all party meeting on Sunday evening to ensure a smooth sailing during the entire session. Surprisingly, Government supporter Shiv Sena skipped the meeting, rising stress for BJP.This comes after Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had already announced that they would single-handedly fight the general elections.Also, President Ram Nath Kovind would for the first time address a joint session of parliament.In the meeting Government hoped that important bills like Triple Talaq would be passed in this session.Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told the media that the session is scheduled to have a total of 31 sittings (eight sittings in the first part and 23 in the second) spread over 68 days. The session would conclude on April 6.Parliament will be adjourned for recess on February 9 to reassemble on March 5.Kumar informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the all-party meet, underlined that his government gave "huge importance" to the issues raised by all political parties.However, the opposition was perhaps not totally convinced with the government's claims. Although most opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, stayed off the media despite repeated requests for their comments, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said that the government cared little for Parliament."The number of 'full' working days in first phase of the budget session are February 5, 6, 7 and 8 -- just four days. This government cares two hoots about Parliament," O'Brien said after the meet.The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.