Sena will walk out of Maharashtra Govt within an year: Aditya Thackeray

Speaking at a rally in Ahmednagar, Aditya Thackeray; who is the son of party Chief Uddhav Thackeray has issued a deadline to end alliance with BJP and said that they would do so within one year.The spat between the two allies is not new and many Sena leaders have spoken about breaking the alliance many times.Also, party’s mouthpiece has now and again criticized BJP for its various policies and actions.But considering the fact that the statement has come from party boss’ son himself, many questions are raised.While speaking at the rally, Aditya asked BJP to start preparing for polls in Maharashtra as Sena could pull out at time."Shiv Sena can give up power anytime this year and that will be a decision of Uddhav saheb and you. Whatever happens, we have to work towards coming to power on our own" he said.He further added saying, “Political temperatures are high in Maharashtra. I don't know when elections will be held, but it looks like they'll be held in a year”.