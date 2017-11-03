Sena releases book ‘Ghotalebaaz Bhajap’ against BJP; mentions party top brass





Maharashtra: In yet another attack on ally BJP, Shiv Sena has now released a book named “Ghotalebaaz Bhajap” or “Scamster BJP” stating various scams and controversies the party has been indulged in.The book has a picture senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on one corner, has a mention of Land scam underneath, whereas on the other side has a picture of Education Minister Vinod Tavde, and has a mention of ‘fire extinguisher scam’.In the 56 page book, BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar have also been attacked.Also, National BJP Chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also have a mention in the book.The book has been distributed among every Sena leader in Sena Bhawan and they have been asked to educate the public about the ‘scams’ BJP has indulged in.Speaking on the same, BJP has called Sena a ‘hypocrite’ who being in Government is acting like an opposition.This isn’t the first time Sena has attacked BJP. The party via its mouth piece Saamna keeps writing articles criticizing BJP. In fact, only a few days ago Sena MP Sanjay Raut called BJP has their “biggest enemy” and also praised Rahul Gandhi, saying “he is doing really well from past three years”.