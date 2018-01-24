Security tightened for Republic Day

Ahead of R-Day, security heightened in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Image: ANI
"This year Republic Day is taking place in the background of fidayeen attack, as we are getting inputs we are being extra alert. We are doing whatever it takes to ensure that R-Day passes peacefully," said Ravdeep Singh Sahi, IG Kashmir, CRPF on Wednesday, reported ANI.
Image: Ravdeep Singh Sahi, IG Kashmir, CRPF/ANI
Image: ANI
Image: ANI
The national capital Delhi is also on high alert.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, in Delhi, full dress rehearsal took place of Republic-Day parade.
Have a look:
#WATCH: Full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath in New #Delhi pic.twitter.com/74ma99nMhM
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018
First Published: 24 Jan 2018 09:23 AM