 Security tightened for Republic Day
By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 09:24 AM
New Delhi: As Republic Day is drawing near, the security threat in the country has increased and security personnel are not letting no stone unturned to ensure safety of the people.

Ahead of R-Day, security heightened in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

"This year Republic Day is taking place in the background of fidayeen attack, as we are getting inputs we are being extra alert. We are doing whatever it takes to ensure that R-Day passes peacefully," said Ravdeep Singh Sahi, IG Kashmir, CRPF on Wednesday, reported ANI.

The national capital Delhi is also on high alert.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, in Delhi, full dress rehearsal took place of Republic-Day parade.

