 Sealing drive: AAP, Congress, BJP leaders meet SC-appointed panel
"Representatives of all 3 parties along with Council of Ministers met SC Monitoring Committee. Urged them to stop sealing till SC judgement on this issue," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

By: || Updated: 21 Mar 2018 03:32 PM
Police officials outside a shop in Delhi's Khan Market/ PTI-File

New Delhi Representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday met a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in the city.

The sealing drive -- being carried out by the three BJP-led city municipal corporations under the guidance of the Monitoring Committee -- is against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes and those who have not paid conversion charges.

Last week after a meeting, the AAP and the Congress had said that an all-party meeting would meet the Monitoring Committee to find a solution to the sealing drive.

