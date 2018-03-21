Sealing drive: AAP, Congress, BJP leaders meet SC-appointed panel

Representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday met a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in the city."Representatives of all 3 parties along with Council of Ministers met SC Monitoring Committee. Urged them to stop sealing till SC judgement on this issue," Kejriwal said in a tweet.The sealing drive -- being carried out by the three BJP-led city municipal corporations under the guidance of the Monitoring Committee -- is against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes and those who have not paid conversion charges.Last week after a meeting, the AAP and the Congress had said that an all-party meeting would meet the Monitoring Committee to find a solution to the sealing drive.