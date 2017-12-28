Display of non-veg food outside eateries 'hurts sentiments': SDMC

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party- ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) proposes ban on display of non-vegetarian food outside eateries citing “hygiene” and “sentiments of the people” affected by the sight of meat as reasons.The proposal holds valid for both “raw and cooked meat” of all kinds, which shopowners display outside shops.The proposal was brought in the SDMC House in its meeting recently and was approved by it, Leader of House Shikha Rai.Speaking on the same, SDMC spokesperson said, "It was a private member resolution originally moved by a councillor from Kakrola village in Najafgarh Zone in the Health Committee meeting. The committee then moved it to the SDMC House, which then approved it"."Since it was a private member resolution, the proposal would now be sent to the Commissioner to be examined, if it is in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act," he said, adding, "He may accept or reject it".South Delhi is home to many eateries and restaurants selling meat products in areas including Hauz Khas, New Friends' Colony, Kamal Cinema in Safdarjung Green Park, Amar Colony Market near Lajpat Nagar. Display of skewered kebabs and shawarma is a common sight at eating joints selling meat in various parts of Delhi.The AAP reacted cautiously to the move, and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, a party spokesperson, said that the proposal should be discussed and AAP councillors would share their views on the matter.The Indian Medical Association raised objection to the proposal, saying any food has to be hygienic, whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian."We do not find any rational behind the move that prohibits display of only non-vegetarian food outside shops, restaurants. If contamination of food is the concern then why keep out vegetarian food and snacks out of this order," IMA President K K Aggarwal said.