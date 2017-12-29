 SDMC bans display of non-veg food items in South Delhi
  SDMC bans display of non-veg food items in South Delhi

SDMC bans display of non-veg food items in South Delhi

The order came after SDMC had sited hygiene and 'hurts the sentiments' as reason for the same during a meeting

By: || Updated: 29 Dec 2017 08:28 AM
SDMC bans display of non-veg food items in South Delhi

Image courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has ordered eateries to keep all meat -- raw or cooked -- out of sight as "it can hurt sentiments".

Sources said the ban, which was proposed by a Councillor from Najafgarh, will be effective in about a month's time.

Abdul Wajid Khan, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor in the South Delhi civic body, supported the order.

"Yes, the non-vegetarian food should be kept away from the sight. We are completely against these being sold openly," Khan told media.

"The seller should have the licence to sell it and should go about it by storing it inside somewhere," he said.

First Published:
