SDMC bans display of non-veg food items in South Delhi

Sources said the ban, which was proposed by a Councillor from Najafgarh, will be effective in about a month's time.
Abdul Wajid Khan, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor in the South Delhi civic body, supported the order.
"Yes, the non-vegetarian food should be kept away from the sight. We are completely against these being sold openly," Khan told media.
"The seller should have the licence to sell it and should go about it by storing it inside somewhere," he said.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 29 Dec 2017 08:27 AM