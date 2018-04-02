Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Violence in various parts; 1 dead in MP

Similar ferocity could also be seen in Barmer in Rajasthan, where several people also got severely injured.
Even in national capital, hundreds of youth were seen marching on the streets near Mandi house, carrying purple flags.
LATEST UPDATES:
- In a shocking incident, a person standing on his terrace in Morena, Madhya Pradesh lost his life as the police bulletin hit him during a crossfire between the cops and protesters
- Curfew imposed in Gwalior, MP after protesters hit streets and created ruckus
- In MP's Morena protesters block railway tracks
- Even in Jaipur SC/ST protesters block railway tracks in Jaipur, raise slogans with flags in hands
- Shops being forcibly shut down by protesters in Dehradun
- The central & state govts are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC & ST. I appeal to all to not disturb the law & order. If at all there are any issues you can bring them to govt's notice: UP CM Yogi Adityanath #BharatBandh (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/NJm7xWCmYN
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Visuals of protest from Mandi House in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7gfHhMS4YI
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
A similar protest could be seen in Jalandhar as well, where hundreds of people marched on the roads, carrying flags and shouting out slogans for their rights. In Patiala, angry mob stood in front of trains and disrupted the operations.
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Scuffle between protesters and Police in Ranchi #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/6QCPjVT6KT
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
#WATCH #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Clash between protesters and Police in Ranchi. Several people injured #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/nYc19J6oUu
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protesters stop train in Punjab's Patiala pic.twitter.com/JCohWtQaXO
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
With Lok Sabha elections next year, the pressure is mounting on the central government as well. The government on Monday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.
A nation-wide shut down was called by SC/ST communities protesting against SC order.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.