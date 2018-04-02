Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Violence in various parts; 1 dead in MP



In a shocking incident, a person standing on his terrace in Morena, Madhya Pradesh lost his life as the police bulletin hit him during a crossfire between the cops and protesters







Curfew imposed in Gwalior, MP after protesters hit streets and created ruckus



In MP's Morena protesters block railway tracks



Even in Jaipur SC/ST protesters block railway tracks in Jaipur, raise slogans with flags in hands



Shops being forcibly shut down by protesters in Dehradun









The central & state govts are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC & ST. I appeal to all to not disturb the law & order. If at all there are any issues you can bring them to govt's notice: UP CM Yogi Adityanath #BharatBandh (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/NJm7xWCmYN



#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Visuals of protest from Mandi House in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7gfHhMS4YI

#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protesters stop train in Punjab's Patiala pic.twitter.com/JCohWtQaXO

Uttar Pradesh: Massive violence was observed in Meerut, where Dalits hit streets in protest against SC/ST act. Several buses were torched by people who in large group raised slogans while marching on the roads.Similar ferocity could also be seen in Barmer in Rajasthan, where several people also got severely injured.Even in national capital, hundreds of youth were seen marching on the streets near Mandi house, carrying purple flags.A similar protest could be seen in Jalandhar as well, where hundreds of people marched on the roads, carrying flags and shouting out slogans for their rights. In Patiala, angry mob stood in front of trains and disrupted the operations.With Lok Sabha elections next year, the pressure is mounting on the central government as well. The government on Monday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.A nation-wide shut down was called by SC/ST communities protesting against SC order.