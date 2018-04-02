 Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Violence in various parts; 1 dead in MP
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Violence in various parts; 1 dead in MP

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Violence in various parts; 1 dead in MP

The government on Monday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.

By: || Updated: 02 Apr 2018 01:31 PM
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Violence in various parts; 1 dead in MP
Uttar Pradesh: Massive violence was observed in Meerut, where Dalits hit streets in protest against SC/ST act. Several buses were torched by people who in large group raised slogans while marching on the roads.

Similar ferocity could also be seen in Barmer in Rajasthan, where several people also got severely injured.

Even in national capital, hundreds of youth were seen marching on the streets near Mandi house, carrying purple flags.



 







A similar protest could be seen in Jalandhar as well, where hundreds of people marched on the roads, carrying flags and shouting out slogans for their rights. In Patiala, angry mob stood in front of trains and disrupted the operations.













With Lok Sabha elections next year, the pressure is mounting on the central government as well. The government on Monday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.

A nation-wide shut down was called by SC/ST communities protesting against SC order.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Civil Aviation Minister lauds AAI for its achievements

trending now

VIDEO
Bharat Bandh: Protesters torch public vehicles, Police resort to ...
INDIA
CBSE paper leaks case: Delhi High Court issues notice ...
VIDEO
Shops, vehicles burnt in communal violence over Hanuman Jayanti ...