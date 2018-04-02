SC/ST Act protests: Congress running vicious campaign, Dalits happy with govt, says RS Prasad

New Delhi: Calling BR Ambedkar the icon of India, Union Law Minister on Monday said the review petition by the Government against the Supreme Court judgement on SC/ST Protection Act has been filed in the apex court.Prasad’s ‘pacifying’ comments come amid protests by massive protests by Dalit organizations in multiple locations of the country over the alleged "dilution" of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.He further said, the ‘Dalits are happy with the Modi government since they know it is working in their interest’.“We wish to emphatically state the provision of reservation of SC/ST is firm and will remain firm. Modi government has no idea of tampering it,” he asserted.The minister charged at the Congress party for leading a campaign against the government in the most vicious manner. “The Congress always opposed to political narratives of Ambedkar and that’s the reason why he was given a Bharat Ratna in 1989, 34 years after his death.”