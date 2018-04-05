 'Scolded by Yogi Adityanath', Dalit MP complains to Narendra Modi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 'Scolded by Yogi Adityanath', Dalit MP complains to Narendra Modi

'Scolded by Yogi Adityanath', Dalit MP complains to Narendra Modi

Chhotelal, a Dalit MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

By: || Updated: 05 Apr 2018 06:56 PM
'Scolded by Yogi Adityanath', Dalit MP complains to Narendra Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File/PTI)/

LUCKNOW: Chhotelal, a Dalit MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the latter scolded and shunted him out when he met him over a party-related problem.

In a letter to Modi written last month, Chhotelal, an MP from Robertsganj in Uttar Pradesh, complained about a local party functionary helping the rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in a block-level election and undermining his efforts. He said attempts were being made to induct the BSP rival into the BJP.

Chhotelal said the apparent grudge was that a Dalit had been elected from a general seat.

Chhotelal said he met state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey thrice "to save his dignity". He also met state BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal and other party functionaries, but there was no help.

"So, I met the Chief Minister twice but did not get any help. I was scolded and shunted out," Chhotelal said.

The BJP MP also said he was threatened with a pistol by an opponent who used abusive, casteist language against him, but the police did not register a case.

"Tired over lack of response, I wrote to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes," he said.

"I request you to protect the honour of Dalits and adivasis...," he said in his letter to Modi.

Chhotelal, a film artiste and Bhojpuri singer, also sought registration of a case against those who he claimed had attacked him.

The letter has surfaced at a time when the Congress and other opposition parties are seeking to target the BJP over the "dilution" of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story IN PICS: Why Blackbucks Got Salman Khan Into Trouble

trending now

VIDEO
Aaj Ka Arjun: Questions raised over Yogi Adityanath's 'janta ...
INDIA
CBSE leak: Cops believe it happened either at board ...
INDIA
Sachin slams Afridi for meddling in India's internal matter