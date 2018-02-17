School drop-out rate among Muslim girls is a matter of concern says Union Minister Naqvi

Mumbai: The school drop-out rate among Muslim girls is a matter of concern for the government, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.The minority affairs minister was addressing a training programme for women here, organised by the Maharashtra BJP Minority Morcha.Image: representational/ PTI/ FileNaqvi said "The school drop-out rate among Muslim girls, which is more than 72 per cent, is a matter of concern. To change the situation, the (Narendra) Modi government has focused on educational empowerment of Muslim girls. This has created awareness among the minorities regarding better education,"Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the "champions of corruption" are unable to digest the atmosphere of trust and development.He alleged, "The Congress is leading such people who are trying to disturb the atmosphere of progress and prosperity created by the Modi government,"Naqvi also said that the literacy rate among minorities, especially Muslims, is much below than the national average literacy rate, which is also a matter of concern."Our government has started a strong campaign for educational empowerment of minorities to fill this gap. Socio-economic-educational empowerment of minority women, especially girls, is our priority," the minister said.Naqvi claimed that due to the Modi government's policy of "Empowerment without Appeasement" and "Development with Dignity", the poor, weaker sections and minorities are also becoming equal partners of the development process."During the last three years, about 2.42 crore minority students have been provided various scholarships. This year, more than 1.5 crore students have applied for pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means and other various scholarships given by the Ministry of Minority Affairs."More than three lakh applications have been received for Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls Scholarship," he added.(with input from agencies)