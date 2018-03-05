 SC to hear Karti plea on Tuesday
Search

SC to hear Karti plea on Tuesday

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 12:54 PM
SC to hear Karti plea on Tuesday

Image: Karti Chidambaram/ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea by Congress leader P. Chidambaram's son, Karti, challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in INX Media matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said on Monday that it would hear the plea after it was mentioned for an early hearing by lawyer Shally Bhasin.

Karti is currently in custody of the CBI that is investigating allegation of his taking money for FIPB clearance to INX Media when his father was Finances Minister.

[YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ] OPINION: Left is left, Right is at new height

He has dubbed the allegation against him in the INX Media case as "politically motivated."

Karti was arrested by the CBI at Chennai airport soon after his arrival from an overseas visit on February 28.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Congress respects people's mandate: Rahul on northeast polls

trending now

Blog
Arrogance of those to privilege born
INDIA
SSC alleged paper leak: Aspirants protest enters seventh day
AUTO
Honda WR-V Review