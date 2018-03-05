SC to hear Karti plea on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea by Congress leader P. Chidambaram's son, Karti, challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in INX Media matter.A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said on Monday that it would hear the plea after it was mentioned for an early hearing by lawyer Shally Bhasin.Karti is currently in custody of the CBI that is investigating allegation of his taking money for FIPB clearance to INX Media when his father was Finances Minister.He has dubbed the allegation against him in the INX Media case as "politically motivated."Karti was arrested by the CBI at Chennai airport soon after his arrival from an overseas visit on February 28.