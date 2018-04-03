Dalit protest: SC to hear Centre's plea for review of SC/ST judgement at 2 p.m

New Delhi: Amid various incidents of violence, the Supreme Court is set to hear the Centre's plea for the recall of its judgement holding that arrest on a complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was not mandatory.Directing the listing of the matter at 2 p.m., before a bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the hearing will be in open court.The nation-wide shut down, which turned into agitation and violence, was observed in various parts of the country yesterday. The same claimed 9 lives in total, of which maximum violence was seen in Madhya Pradesh, where 7 people died.Several vehicles were torched, trains were stopped, tracks were broken, police stations were set on fire, and properties were damaged by the protesters. Some also resorted to stone pelting and shooting.The Home Ministry also sought a report from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar on Monday.