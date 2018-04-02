SC/ ST protest: Man standing on his terrace dies during exchange of fire in Morena, MP

The name of the diseased is yet o be known.The incident took place in Morena, where the police was trying to calm down the protesters.Several incidents of violence can be seen all over the country starting from the national capital to Ranchi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, UP etc. The protest which has been called by the SC, ST community is demanding rolling back of Supreme Court order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.In several areas railway tracks were stopped by people bearing purple flags, which symbolises the SC/ ST community and chanting slogans seeking their rights.At several places, cars and buses were also torched.