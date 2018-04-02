 SC/ ST protest: Man standing on his terrace dies during exchange of fire in Morena, MP
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • SC/ ST protest: Man standing on his terrace dies during exchange of fire in Morena, MP

SC/ ST protest: Man standing on his terrace dies during exchange of fire in Morena, MP

3 people have also got injured due to violence

By: || Updated: 02 Apr 2018 01:25 PM
SC/ ST protest: Man standing on his terrace dies during exchange of fire in Morena, MP
Madhya Pradesh: Amid ferocious protests and aggressive slurs by SCs and STs, an innocent person watching the violence from his house’s terrace lost his life in an accidental exchange of fire between the police officials and the protesters.

The name of the diseased is yet o be known.

The incident took place in Morena, where the police was trying to calm down the protesters.

Several incidents of violence can be seen all over the country starting from the national capital to Ranchi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, UP etc. The protest which has been called by the SC, ST community is demanding rolling back of Supreme Court order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.

In several areas railway tracks were stopped by people bearing purple flags, which symbolises the SC/ ST community and chanting slogans seeking their rights.

At several places, cars and buses were also torched.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Civil Aviation Minister lauds AAI for its achievements

trending now

INDIA
SC/ST Atrocities Act: 'Bharat Bandh' called on Monday; ...
VIDEO
Bharat Bandh: Protesters vandalise shopping malls in Gujarat's Kutch
INDIA
SAD workers distribute dummy phones in name of Punjab ...