SC rejects plea of Rajasthan & MP govts against release of 'Padmaavat'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on rejected plea of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments against release of Bollywood movie Padmaavat in the two states.The apex court refused to modify its earlier order on the forthcoming movies, saying "people must understand that there is a statutory body, and also we have passed an order".It said, "our order of releasing the movie across the country must be followed."The court pulled up the state governments for displaying inefficiency in maintaining law and order even before the movie has released.